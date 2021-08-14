Uddhav Thackeray’s secretary gets warning threats from unknown numbers, files complaint

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal secretary Milind Narvekar has submitted a written complaint to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening him of action by the CBI, ED and NIA and other central government agencies if he did not fulfil certain demands. These demands, too, were mentioned in the message. In his complaint, Narvekar has said that he suspects it to be some kind of mischief targeted at people holding key posts in the Shiv Sena Narvekar is known to be very close to the Thackeray family. He holds the post of secretary in the party and is also the Chief Minister’s personal secretary. He accompanies Thackeray on all his official visits.

A senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed that they received a letter from Narvekar and the same was being investigated. “Our team is working on it and the suspect will be traced soon,” an officer said requesting anonymity. According to sources in the Crime Branch, the unknown person had mentioned the demands in the WhatsApp message and threatened Narvekar of enquiry by the central agencies if he did not fulfill them. Various leaders of the MVA have mentioned earlier that rival political parties often use the name of central agencies to threaten people holding key posts in the government. On Thursday, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man along with two others from Pune for allegedly impersonating Sharad Pawar over phone and calling Chief Minister’s additional chief secretary Ashish Kumar Singh regarding the transfer of an officer.



