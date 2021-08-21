Union Minister Narayan Rane big claim ! Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde may join BJP

While the BJP-Shiv Sena feud is raging in the state, now Union Minister Narayan Rane has revealed a big secret. Narayan Rane is on a tour of Mumbai, Konkan on the occasion of Jana Aashirwad Yatra. While in Vasai, Narayan Rane directly mentioned the name of Eknath Shinde, saying he is tired of Shiv Sena and we will soon take him with us. Claiming that Eknath Shinde is a minister only for signatures has created a stir in political circles.

Narayan Rane held a press conference. At that time, Rane said that Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is minister only on paper. No one can sign without the order of Matoshri. They are tired of Shiv Sena and if they come to us, we will take them. Narayan Rane has also said that he will dissolve the Thackeray government if he brings it to his mind.

Also give us Mumbai-Thane-Vasai-Virar. Let's develop this part. If you criticize me, you get a ministerial post. People whom I brought into Shiv Sena are criticizing me, said Rane aiming at Neelam Gorhe.