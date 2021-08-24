Union Minister Narayan Rane detained by Ratnagiri police over 'derogatory remarks' against Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday was detained by Ratnagiri police in Maharashtra after row over his controversial remark that he would have 'slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray'.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's controversial statement about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has heated up the politics of the state. Crimes have been registered against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad. In some places, Shiv Sainiks are seen becoming aggressive. Various state leaders are reacting to his controversial remark.

As the ruling MVA partners Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress stuck together, Sena activists staged massive demonstrations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati and other places.

Sena activists agitated by stone-pelting or vandalism at BJP offices, a mall allegedly linked with Rane in Pune, road blocks, tearing off BJP banners or hoardings, burning his effigies, carrying hens and beating his photos with shoes, sit-ins, a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to sack him, and offers to 'bear the full cost of mental treatment' for Rane at the Thane Mental Asylum.