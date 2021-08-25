Union Minister Narayan Rane has to present before Nashik Police Station on Sept 2

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra hours after his arrest over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources.

But Rane's problems are not over yet.He has been granted bail in the case filed in Mahad. Now he will have to appear before the Nashik police next month. The first case was registered against Rane in Nashik. Shiv Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar had lodged a complaint against Rane.

Narayan Rane will have to present at Nashik Police Station for inquiry on September 2. The notice has been issued by the investigating officer Anand Wagh. This notice mentions sections 500, 505 and other sections. A similar case was registered against Rane at Mahad police station.

Therefore, Narayan Rane will have to be present at Nashik Cyber ​​Police Station. Otherwise his difficulties may increase. He might be even arrested. Like Nashik, Rane may have to be present in other police stations where crimes have been registered.

The court has ordered the Union Minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13. It has also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

