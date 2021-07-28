VIDEO! Union minister Narayan Rane loses cool, scolds Pravin Darekar publicly

BJP leader Narayan Rane, who is in the Union Cabinet, recently visited the flood-hit city of Chiplun along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar. During his visit, Narayan Rane took the officers to task. Meanwhile, it was seen that Rane also silenced Praveen Darekar who was trying to speak in front of everyone.

Narayan Rane along with Devendra Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar had come to inspect the flood-hit Chiplun. Rane was furious as no government official was present during the inspection in Chiplun. At first, he called the district collector and said, 'I am standing in the market place here. None of your men are with us, 'said Rane. He also told the officials who came there after that. When there were tears in the eyes of the flood victims, you were smiling, what do you do in the office, why didn't you visit flood affected areas, Rane asked the officials.

Opposition leader Praveen Darekar tried to speak in between while Rane was scolding the officials. After this, Rane silenced everyone by saying 'Do not interrupt, wait...'. Everyone raised their eyebrows when Rane silenced the big leader of his own party in front of everyone. Meanwhile, it is being said that Rane scolded the officials during his visit. 'Are we here for a walk? How come none of your officers are here? People's lives have been ruined and you are smiling here?People are crying, there are tears in their eyes. Opposition leaders are here, what are you doing in the office? Should I leave you in the mob? '



