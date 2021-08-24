Union minister Narayan Rane reacts to arrest warrant issued against him

Union minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Crimes have been registered in Mahad and Nashik over Rane's statement. Rane's statement is serious and Nashik police has ordered to arrest him and produce him before the court. Against this backdrop, Narayan Rane has taken an aggressive stance and attacked Shiv Sena. There are no former Shiv Sainiks left in Shiv Sena. Let's see how far they go. We have the power at the Centre, said Rane.

I have not committed any crime. What do you I am just a normal guy? I am a cabinet minister at the Centre, said Narayan Rane. "Whoever has lodged a complaint against me, name him," Rane told reporters. Media representatives told Rane that Shiv Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar had filed a case against him.

Who cares about that? I don't know him, replied Rane.

If I speak about the CM then it is called a provocative statement.Then what about the statement made by the Chief Minister at the Dussehra meet, Rane asked. BJP MLA Prasad Lad had said to blow up Shiv Sena Bhavan. Then Chief Minister used the language of slapping him. Wasn't that statement provocative? ', Asked Rane.