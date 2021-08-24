Union minister Narayan Rane to be arrested over his remark for CM Thackeray

Union minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

Crimes have been registered in Mahad and Nashik over Rane's statement. Rane's statement is serious and Nashik police has ordered to arrest him and produce him before the court. A team of Nashik police has left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks. Rane's Janashirwad Yatra is currently in Konkan. His journey will begin in Chiplun today.

Narayan Rane had made a controversial statement yesterday referring to the statement made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while talking about the country's Independence Day. After Rane made a provocative statement in Raigad, a crime was registered in Mahad, Nashik. Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister. He is in a constitutional position. Therefore, the statement made about him is an insult to the entire state, complained Shiv Sena office bearer Sudhakar Badgujar of Nashik.

Crimes have been registered against Narayan Rane under sections 500, 502, 505 and 153 (a). A complaint was lodged alleging that Rane's statement could create hatred and rift in the society and create law and order problem. After that, Nashik police issued an arrest warrant for Rane. As Rane is a Rajya Sabha MP, instructions have been given to follow protocol during his arrest. Therefore, after Rane's arrest, information about it will be given to Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.