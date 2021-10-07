"Use all means; our leaders are not afraid, the Maha govt is getting stronger"

All the mechanisms like ED, NIA and NCB are being used to conspire against the government and leaders of Maharashtra but our leaders are not intimidated but the government is getting stronger, said Nawab Malik, Chief National Spokesperson of NCP and Minister for Minorities. Nawab Malik has strongly attacked the BJP over the raids on the companies of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The manner in which Ajit Dada's companies are being raided makes it clear that the anti-BJP government is being targeted and discredited in this state or wherever it has been formed. Nawab Malik also alleged that the central government was trying to create a situation similar to that in West Bengal.

Although the results of the Zilla Parishad by-election announced yesterday were different, the people have given 70 per cent seats to the Mahavikas Aghadi parties. Therefore, the more the BJP government at the Center targets us, the more a situation like Bengal will be created in this state, warned Nawab Malik. After the incident in Lakhimpur, the Mahavikas Aghadi government has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on October 11 in support of the farmers.