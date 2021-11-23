UTS Mobile App: Vaccinated passengers allowed to book local train tickets on UTS App

Mumbaikars traveling by local trains are going to get great relief by the railway administration. The mobile ticketing app UTS will be launched for the general public. Restrictions on rail travel were imposed during the Corona period. After that, ticket booking from UTS app was stopped. The UTS app is linked to the Maharashtra Government's Vaccination Certificate Portal.

During the Corona period, the local railways, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were closed. Emergency service personnel were allowed to travel by local train. As the number of vaccination started increasing people demanded to travel by local train. Finally, after 10 months, the railway administration started local travel for ordinary passengers. Citizens who took two doses of the corona vaccine were allowed to travel locally. However, booking tickets through the UTS app was not allowed.

Finally, the UTS app has been linked to the Universal Pass Portal of the Government of Maharashtra. This will ensure that the passenger is vaccinated while purchasing a ticket from the UTS app.