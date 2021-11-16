Vaccination: Gap between Covishield doses to reduce soon? Rajesh Tope reaches Delhi for discussion

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvi today. During the visit, he will demand reduction of the gap between the two doses of Covishield. In addition, booster dose is given abroad. In the same line, he will also demand the introduction of booster dose testing for health workers in our country. In addition, it is important to start vaccinating children immediately. Tope also said that he will discuss about it.

Covishield alone accounts for 80 per cent of the country's vaccination campaign. Covishield vaccine has been used extensively in vaccination campaigns across the country. Covishield's share of the vaccination campaign is 80 percent. The interval between two doses of Covishield is 84 days. Therefore, it takes at least 84 days for a person to be fully vaccinated.