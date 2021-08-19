Vaccine shortage: Drive suspended in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has suspended the vaccination drive for August 19 and 20 due to shortage of vaccines in Mumbai and it will begin on August 21.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Maharashtra government said that the second wave of COVID-19 was brought under control because of cooperation from citizens and various health initiatives taken by the state.

The government said that zero COVID-19 cases were reported in Nandurbar district today.

Districts like Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia have less than 10 active cases of coronavirus. The average weekly positive rate came down to 2.44 per cent.

Districts like Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg have higher Covid cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

