Varsha Gaikwad: Teacher recruitment for 2062 posts in the state, interview of 3902 candidates

Teacher recruitment process is underway for a total of 2062 posts in the state education department. Out of the total applications received through the government's Pavitra portal app of the education department, 3902 candidates have been recommended for interview, said Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of State for School Education. Gaikwad has tweeted about the teacher recruitment process. 3902 candidates are being recommended for interview on 15123 preference order for 2061 vacancies of 561 private management through Pavitra Portal. Best wishes to the candidates for the interview! ", Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

There are about 27,000 vacancies in Zilla Parishad primary schools and about 13,000 secondary schools in the state. These vacancies will be filled in phases by the education department. In the first phase, 6100 seats will be filled. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed on July 8 that the way for recruitment in the first phase has been cleared.