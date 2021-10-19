Varun Dhawan expresses gratitude as he clocks 9 years in Bollywood

October 19 will always be special for actor Varun Dhawan as he made his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year' (SOTY) nine years ago on this date.

Celebrating his professional journey of nine years, Varun, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and thanked everyone for "believing" in him.

"It's been nine years. Thank you for believing," he wrote on Instagram Story.

He also posted a few stills of himself from 'Student Of The Year', which also marked Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's acting debut.

After featuring in 'SOTY', Varun gradually carved his niche in the industry with his versatile performances in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', and 'October'. Now the audience is eagerly waiting to see him in 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' and 'Bhediya'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor