Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti workers detained in Nagpur while protesting fuel price hike

By ANI | Published: August 26, 2021 10:02 PM2021-08-26T22:02:33+5:302021-08-26T22:10:02+5:30

Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices.

Members of the Nagpur-based farmer's advocacy group were protesting the hike in fuel prices.

The petrol price in Nagpur was 107.28 Rs/L whereas the diesel price is 94.95 Rs/L.

Several political parties have earlier protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

