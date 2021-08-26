Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti workers detained in Nagpur while protesting fuel price hike
By ANI | Published: August 26, 2021 10:02 PM2021-08-26T22:02:33+5:302021-08-26T22:10:02+5:30
Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices.
Members of the Nagpur-based farmer's advocacy group were protesting the hike in fuel prices.
The petrol price in Nagpur was 107.28 Rs/L whereas the diesel price is 94.95 Rs/L.
Several political parties have earlier protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country.
( With inputs from ANI )
