VIDEO! 7-foot long python rescued from residential area in Thane

Thane: A seven-foot python hidden in a bush at the foot of a hill at Indiranagar in Thane was safely captured by volunteers of the wildlife organization Punarvasu. As soon as the python was spotted here on Friday evening, the locals informed the head of the organization Ganesh Naik about it. After that, Naik immediately rushed to the spot along with his friends.

