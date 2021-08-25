Video! File case against Anil Parab for putting pressure on police, demands Atul Bhatkhalkar

BJP Mumbai in-charge and former Kandivali MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has written a letter to Ratnagiri Superintendent of Police seeking immediate action against Transport Minister Anil Parab for using his ministerial post by pressuring the police to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane illegally.

A video of Parab giving orders to the police to arrest Rane without delay has gone viral. Parab, the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, was in a middle of a press conference on Tuesday, when he took a break to attend two phone calls. His voice could be heard as he was sitting before open microphones on the table for the press conference.

In one of the calls he was seen talking to a police officer. “Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… what order are they asking for? The High Court and sessions court have rejected his bail (application)… then use the police force,” Parab is heard saying on phone.

The Minister of Transport Anil Parab used his ministerial post to put pressure on the SP of Ratnagiri and interfered in the administration of justice. I demand immediate FIR against him, tweeted Bhatkhalkar.

Hours after the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane, he was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district.



You can watch the video here: