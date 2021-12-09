VIDEO! Fire breaks out at Churchgate railway station, no casualties reported

A fire broke out outside Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Thursday. As per reports no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is said to have erupted in a heap of garbage near gate no. 3 around 1:45 pm.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and and extinguished the fire at around 2.15 pm, the official said.

"No one was hurt in the fire," the official said.

The incident occurred in the BMC area.The Churchgate station is a terminus on the Mumbai suburban railway's western line.