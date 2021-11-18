VIDEO! Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a car showroom at Powai

Hyundai Auto Center in Powai Saki Vihar area has caught fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage. There are many expensive cars in the showroom. At least 4 fire trucks are on the scene and firefighting is underway. More fire trucks are arriving at the scene. A large crowd has gathered at the scene and there is chaos. The exact cause of the fire is not yet understood.

A video of the incident has been shared by a resident.