Video: NCP agitation against inflation receives backlash, as party organizes 'gondhal'

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) protested against the hike in petrol, diesel and domestic gas prices. In various parts of the state, women NCP office bearers and activists protested against the central government. However, this movement has become a topic of discussion and criticism due to 'waghya-murali dance' in the NCP movement in Pune.

The NCP has launched this agitation against inflation. The agitation at Swargate Chowk in Pune is being criticized as they organized a 'gondhal'. The question is how appropriate it is for women to dance in the movement like this. NCP's women state president Rupali Chakankar has shared a video of the agitation from her Facebook account.



Since the BJP government came to power in the country, the prices of every commodity have doubled. While the price of oil in the international market was 100 dollar the price of petrol in India was Rs 70 and now while the price of oil in the international market is Rs 70, we have petrol at Rs 100. The edible oil that used to cost Rs 80-90 is now available at Rs 200, the cooking gas that used to cost Rs 400 is now available at Rs 850, said Rupali Chakankar.Also, Narendraji Modi came to power by bragging like "Bahot hui mahangai ki mar". However, Chakankar has also accused Modi of putting the public interest aside and working only for the benefit of his industrialist friends while sitting on the seat of power.