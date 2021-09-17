Video: Palghar! Bomb-like object found on the beach in Kore village

September 17, 2021

A bomb-like object was found on the beach in Kore village within the limits of Kelwa police station in Palghar on Wednesday. Bomb Detectors and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and defused the bomb-like object. Police said the items found were root markers used by police and the military.

Further details awaited. 

You can watch the video here: 

