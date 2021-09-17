Video: Palghar! Bomb-like object found on the beach in Kore village
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2021 04:38 PM2021-09-17T16:38:07+5:302021-09-17T16:40:21+5:30
A bomb-like object was found on the beach in Kore village within the limits of Kelwa police station in Palghar on Wednesday. Bomb Detectors and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and defused the bomb-like object. Police said the items found were root markers used by police and the military.
Further details awaited.
You can watch the video here:
पालघर:- केळवा पोलीस ठाण्याच्या हद्दीत बुधवार कोरे गावात समुद्र किनाऱ्यावर बॉम्बसदृश वस्तू आढळल्याने खळबळ pic.twitter.com/alObpwGj79— Lokmat (@MiLOKMAT) September 17, 2021