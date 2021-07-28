Video: Raj Thackeray asks photographers, 'Am I Kundra?'

MNS is preparing to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections in February with full force. Against this backdrop, MNS chief Raj Thackeray is on a three-day tour of Pune from today. Raj Thackeray arrived at the party office in Navi Peth around 9.30 am. What is special is that this is his second three-day tour in fifteen days. Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on how many councilors the MNS will elect in the coming elections.

After Raj Thackeray entered the MNS central office in Pune, all the journalists, cameramen and photographers had gathered to take his photos and videos. Seeing that photographers were clicking photos for a long time, Raj Thackeray made a remark. Looking at the photographers, Raj Thackeray smiled and said, did you all captured everything my ear my nose? How many times the same thing, Raj Thackeray made a mischievous comment saying, 'Am I Kundra?'

At present BJP is ruling the Pune Municipal Corporation. However there are also lot a corporator from NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. Therefore, MNS will try to double the number of corporators in this year's elections. Against this backdrop, Raj Thackeray himself will conduct interviews to select office bearers.



