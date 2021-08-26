Video: Shiv Sena party chief is the highest post than CM, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has expressed the view that Shiv Sena party chief is the highest post in my view than the post of Chief Minister. He was speaking in an exclusive interview to Lokmat. Sanjay Raut commented on various political issues, including the ongoing Narayan Rane controversy.

Who exactly is dominant, party chief Uddhav Thackeray or Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray? When asked about this, Sanjay Raut has stated that Shiv Sena party chief is the highest post. "I always consider party chief to be superior. It is a coincidence that he is the chief minister. But Shiv Sena party chief is still the highest office. Just as Balasaheb used to say that Shiv Sena chief is the highest post. Even today I believe that Shiv Sena party chief is the highest post," said Sanjay. Raut said.

Is criticizing Shiv Sena Rane's 'micro' industry?

Narayan Rane is a Union Minister. The BJP has given him the responsibility of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Recognizing this responsibility, he should do the work of the department. Has he been made a Union Minister to criticize Shiv Sena? That is not Rane's job. Sanjay Raut has advised him to look after his ministerial post.

