Video: Three storey building collapses in Jalgaon, video goes viral

A three-storey building on VP Road in Pachora town of Jalgaon district collapsed around 10 pm on Monday. The building collapse was captured on a mobile camera and the video went viral on social media. Some civilians are seen in front of the building as it collapses.

The municipality had already vacated the building and closed the roads to the public. So, fortunately there were no casualties in this incident. The building collapsed in just 18 seconds. The locals had rushed to the spot after getting information about this. Meanwhile, a video of the building collapsing is currently going viral on social media.



