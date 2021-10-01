VIDEO! Traffic police constable dragged for 1km after stopping driver for violating traffic norms

In a shocking incident, a traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for almost 1km on Thursday after he asked its driver to stop the vehicle for violating traffic norms, an official said.

A case has been registered against the car driver at DN Nagar police station in Andheri against the unidentified car driver after the incident was captured on video.

According to the official, constable Vijay Singh Gurav was on duty below Azad Nagar metro station in Andheri when a car entered from wrong side and moved towards SV Road.

The traffic police constable signalled the driver to stop the car, but he tried to flee after waiving some ID card, he said.

However, Gurav jumped and sat on the bonnet of the car even as the driver accelerated the speed. The constable was dragged for around 1km before he was thrown off after the car entered a lane, the official said.

Local people who saw the inccident recorded the video and now it has gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 279 (rash driving), the official said, adding further investigation was underway.



