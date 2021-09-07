Vidyut Jammwal to pay special tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will pay a special tribute to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut posted a picture of Sidharth and informed his followers that he will go live on Instagram on September 8 at 1 pm to talk about the latter, who recently died of a heart attack.

"A Tribute : The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm," he wrote.

Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects.

Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting. They even used to train together at a gym.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor