Viral Video! Ambernath: Drunk girl creates scene, blocks traffic on road

A drunk girl was spotted at night on DP Road near Govind Bridge in Ambernath East. The drunk girl was standing in the middle of the road, blocking the vehicles and insulting the drivers. The video of this young lady is currently going viral on social media in Ambernath. The girl stood in the middle of the road for at least 1 hour. Since this young woman was in a state of intoxication, many people had taken on the role of spectator.

Some aware citizens called the police but before the police arrived, the girl got into her friend's car and left. Citizens are demanding that the police increase patrols in the area to prevent any untoward incidents in the future as such incidents happen frequently on the streets at night.



