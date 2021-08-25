Viral Video! Maha minister Anil Parab giving orders to police to arrest union minister Narayan Rane

A video of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab has gone viral on social media that has caused major embarassment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling party.

A video of Parab giving orders to the police to arrest Rane without delay has gone viral. Parab, the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, was in a middle of a press conference on Tuesday, when he took a break to attend two phone calls. His voice could be heard as he was sitting before open microphones on the table for the press conference.

In one of the calls he was seen talking to a police officer. “Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… what order are they asking for? The High Court and sessions court have rejected his bail (application)… then use the police force,” Parab is heard saying on phone.

Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav, sitting next to Parab, could be heard saying that the police had not detained Rane yet. Parab tells him: “He is sitting in the house, which is surrounded by the police. When the police went inside, an incident of manhandling took place. The police will bring him out now.”

After he was done with the call the reporters present asked him about update on Rane’s arrest, Parab said he did not have the full information and could not say anything offhand.

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra hours after his arrest over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources. Rane was sent to judicial custody earlier on Tuesday after he was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mahad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.



You can watch the video here:



