Viral Video! Mumbai cop's dance video touches many hearts, video goes viral

A video of a policeman dancing has gone viral on social media. The police man identified as 38-year-old Amol Yashwant Kamble has garnered many likes and shares of his dancing video.

Kamble, who is posted at Naigaon police headquarters, dances after his duty hours or on his days off, and his talent came to light after he posted one of his dance videos on Instagram.

A video of the policeman dancing to the song "Aya hain raja" from the film "Appu Raja" has garnered a lot of views and turned the spotlight on him. Amol Kamble is winning the hearts of everyone with his amazing dance skills.