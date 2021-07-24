Viral Video! NDRF rescued 2 Power dept staff hanging on power cables

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Maharashrra inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication & power lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted.

A total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai and its coastal districts as incessant rains in the state continue, causing flood and landslides at several areas and claiming lives.

During one of the rescue operation, NDRF rescued 2 Power department staff, hanging by safety belts on power cables, as a raging Surya River flowed below them in Manor, Palghar. They were restoring the power supply in the area & had unsuccessfully attempted to reach the other side.

