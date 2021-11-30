Viral Video! Supriya Sule replies to criticism over dance video with Sanjay Raut

Purvashi Raut, daughter of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, got married in Mumbai on Monday. NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Sanjay Raut also danced to a Bollywood song. But this dance video of Raut and Sule is going viral. Sule and Raut are also being criticized by some leaders of the opposition for this dance. Supriya Sule has now responded to this criticism.

It was a family event. There was no one from outside. Not even 50 of us were together. The girl in our house was getting married. We Sadanand, Mrs. Raut, children were all in that program. What can we say if some one wants to criticize what we do in a private function? Such reaction has been given by Supriya Sule.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had criticized Supriya Sule and Sanjay Raut. ST workers are committing suicide, farmers are committing suicide and what you do is dance at the wedding. You dance at the wedding. On the one hand, people are committing suicide.

The marriage ceremony of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's daughter Purvashi took place on Monday. Raut's daughter Purvashi got married to Malhar of Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar at Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai.