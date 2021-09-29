Warning to Nashik residents; Flood level in Godavari rising

A large amount of water discharge is being made from Gangapur dam and the discharge is expected to increase to more than 15,000 cusecs by 12 noon today. As a result, the river water can rise drastically and cause major floods. Citizens along the river should move to safer places. Other citizens should not crowd near the river to watch the floods. Even today, considering the warning of heavy rains, citizens should not go out without any reason, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

According to the discussion held with Sagar Shinde, Executive Engineer, Nashik, a large amount of water will be discharge will be made from Gangapur dam till 12 noon today. The discharge is expected to be more than 15,000 cusecs. Therefore, as there will be a substantial increase in the river water, all the concerned departments have been instructed to take appropriate action as per the given rules.

The river Sakuri in the district is overflowing due to rains. Onion, millet, cotton and other kharif crops were severely damaged. The floods in the river due to three times heavy rains, has caused heavy damage to the farmers. The grant for the damage caused by last year's heavy rains has not been received yet, only a panchnama is held, but there is a complaint that no compensation is being received from the government.

Meanwhile, torrential rain lashed in Nashik district on 28th. The district has received 296 mm of rainfall. Nandgaon, Malegaon, Baglan, Surgana Yeola talukas received heavy rainfall. In comparison, Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar received sparse rainfall. Heavy rains lashed Nashik, Dindori, Nandgaon and adjoining areas since Tuesday morning. Nandgaon was hit by heavy rains. The floods had cut off communication with some parts.