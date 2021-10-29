Watch: Man mistakenly hits accelerator instead of brake, plunges bike straight into shop

An incident took place in Vanjarpatti Naka area in Bhiwandi on Thursday when a young man accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV and went viral in the city on Friday. Meanwhile, a photographer from the photo studio has fortunately survived the accident.

Harshit Digital Photo Studio is located in Patel Nagar in the Vanjarpatti area of ​​the city. A young man had come to this place on a two-wheeler for work. At that time, he had parked his bike on the road in front of the same photo studio. After some work, the man got back on the bike and tried kick starting his bike and put gear of the bike on. At that time, a photographer working in a photo studio was standing at the counter looking at his mobile phone when suddenly the bike entered the photo studio. As the speed of the bike increased, the man on bike instead of applying breaks pressed the accelerator and lost control of the bike. The accident caused damage to the digital photo studio and other equipment in the studio.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage it went viral on social media as fast as it happened. However, the owner of the photo studio did not report the accident to the local police station as the biker apologized after the incident and promised compensation for the damage done to the studio.