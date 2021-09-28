Watch Video! Famour kirtankar Tajuddin Maharaj passes away, suffers heart attack while performing live kirtan

Famous kirtankar from Maharashtra Tajuddin Maharaj Sheikh died of a heart attack while performing kirtan at Jamde in Sakri taluka of Dhule district around midnight. His kirtan was organized on Monday (27) on the seventh day on the occasion of Shri Granthraj Dnyaneshwari Maharaj Parayan Saptah. Tajuddin Maharaj suffered a heart attack while performing kirtan and he suddenly collapsed. He died on the way to Nandurbar for treatment. His body will be cremated at his native village in Gangakhed taluka of Parbhani district.

He performed thousands of kirtans to bridge the gap between Hindus and Muslims. He was born in Satara area near Aurangabad.

