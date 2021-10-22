Watch Video! RPF constable saves life of woman who slipped while boarding a running train at Sandhurst station

You have often heard or read about passengers falling while boarding a train. A similar incident took place at a railway station in Mumbai. But this time, a female constable quickly saved the woman's life. A 50-year-old woman slipped and fell while boarding a moving train at Mumbai's railway station on Thursday (October 21). Meanwhile, a female constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly saved the woman's life. The incident, which took place at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station, and was captured on CCTV.

CCTV shows a woman boarding a train at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station when the train suddenly starts and the woman's leg slips and she falls down. As she was going under the train, an RPF female constable in front of her ran and pulled her aside and saved her life. CCTV footage of the entire incident has been shared on social media by the RPF. The female constable is being praised by everyone.

If female constable Sapna Golkar had not acted in time, the woman would have fallen. Constable Golkar has been lauded by the Railway Protection Force for her courageous deeds. The RPF said in a tweet, " Sapna Golkar shines today with her courageous act. She saved a lady who slipped while boarding a running train at Sandhurst Station, Mumbai."