Watch Video: Video of a bus being swept away in water goes viral

According to the meteorological department, Marathwada and Vidarbha have been lashed by rains since Monday evening. Rivers and streams are overflowing here and hundreds of villages are in turmoil. Water has seeped into villages and rescue and relief work is underway. An accident has taken place when a bus was swept away from a bridge in a village 2 km away from Umarkhed village in Yavatmal district.

On the way from Umarkhed to Pusad, on Dahagaon Nala, bus no. 5018 swept away in flood water, 5 people including the conductor and the driver. The incident took place around 8 this morning. Tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar and Thanedar Amol Malve of Umarkhed rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Currently, relief and rescue work is underway with the help of locals and the administration.

The video of the bus crossing the bridge has gone viral on social media. In it, the bus is seen gently sinking from the bridge into the water. After that, the bus overturned. As soon as the bus overturned, the youths, who were standing near the bridge, ran and jumped into the water and rushed to the rescue. Meanwhile, Beed, Parbhani, Buldana, Aurangabad, Akola and Nanded districts have been lashed by rains. Many villages have been flooded and dams are overflowing.