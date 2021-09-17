Wearing doctor's coat instills a sense of responsibility, says Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels wearing a doctor's coat in the upcoming film 'Doctor G' has brought a sense of responsibility in her.

"We wanted Fatima to look authentic. We did multiple look tests to get her look right. The idea was for her to look as close to real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor's coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing a character. While treating patients for scenes, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is," she said.

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' is a campus comedy-drama.

To essay the doctor's role, Rakul had to learn medical terminology and also the nuances of some important surgical procedures.

"Shooting for 'Doctor G' has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on-screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever," she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah are also a part of 'Doctor G'.

( With inputs from ANI )

