Weather Alert: Rains lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains lashed on Wednesday morning in many cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune. The meteorological department issued a yellow rain alert on Wednesday.

About 30.1 mm of rainfall has been recorded in November this year. The highest rainfall of 109.3 mm was recorded in November 2019, which was less than 5 mm in other years.

Yellow Alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar today. However, similar rains are expected this week.

According to meteorologist Shubhangi Bhute, the cyclone is bringing rain to the southeastern Arabian Sea and the area around Lakshadweep in the Maldives. This has created a low pressure area in the East-Central Arabian Sea as well. In such a situation, it is likely to rain in the coastal areas of Maharashtra for the next 24 hours. Rain is also expected in Konkan.

The meteorological department has also advised fishermen not to go fishing in the seas of Maharashtra and Goa for the next five days due to the possibility of rains. In addition, winds can blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in the sea.