Weather Forecast: Rains with thunderstorm predicted in Konkan, Central Maharashtra on Nov 29,30; IMD issues Yellow alert

Maharashtra is likely to receive showers with thunder and lightning in some districts of Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and South Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Konkan and Central Maharashtra. Strong winds are also expected in some parts of the state. Senior meteorologist K. S. Hosalikkar has tweeted in this regard.

The meteorological department has issued Yellow Alert for Raigad, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Monday, November 29. Yellow Alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Nashik and Ahmedgarh districts for November 30. Though no yellow alert was issued on Monday, rains are expected in Thane, Mumbai and Solapur districts. On the other hand, rain is also expected in Solapur, Aurangabad and Palghar districts on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rains are expected in Mumbai on November 29 and November 30. Mumbai has been given a yellow alert on November 30.