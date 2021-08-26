When 'ghost' arrived on the sets of 'Engineering Girls 2.0'

It's important for actors to take breaks during their long hectic shifts and make the atmosphere entertaining by playing pranks on their co-stars or engaging themselves in other activities.

On the same note, actor Sejal Kumar recalled how actors Barkha Singh and Kritika Avasthi tried to prank her on the sets of 'Engineering Girls 2.0'.

"My co-actors Barkha and Kritika played a prank on me and pretended to be a ghost when I was sleeping inside my room because I wasn't shooting that time and it was a night shoot. They started knocking on my door, didn't answer when I called out, then I called Barkha to ask if it was her, but she didn't answer my call. Then I had to call production to check as the main door used to always stay open as the lock was broken so I thought someone was trying to enter my room. It was scary," she said.

The new season of 'Engineering 2.0' will premiere on Zee 5 on August 27. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Engineering 2.0' revolves around Maggu, Sabu and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor