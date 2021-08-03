Where is Sonu Sood?: Raj Thackeray's wife questions Sonu Sood's absence during flood situation in Konkan

The state has been hit hard by torrential rains in the last few days. Western Maharashtra, including the Konkan, was badly affected by the rains. There was also a large loss of life and property due to rain water and landslides. Against this backdrop, various political parties and organizations in the state, including the government, are rushing to the aid of the people of Konkan. MNS has also questioned where Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is amid the crisis.

In the lockdown, Sonu Sood had helped migrant workers, laborers and their families to reach their homes. Food grains were also distributed. Sonu Sood was always ready to help if anyone called through social media.

MNS leader Shalini Thackeray has raised the question as to why Sonu Sood never extended a helping hand despite the dire situation in the state. Shalini Thackeray tweeted that a great 'Messiah' named Sonu Sood was born during the Corona period, but these Mahatmas are missing in the flood situation in Konkan. Shalini Thackeray has asked, "Is the social service of people living in Mumbai and earning money here only for people from outside the state?"

Sonu Sood garnered immense praise for his services during the COVID-19 pandemic. From helping migrant workers to providing oxygen and other medical supplies, the actor was lauded for serving the country in need.



