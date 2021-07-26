'Wherever you go, you have to listen to the people', Ajit Pawar reacts over Bhaskar Jadhav's controversy

Maharashtra is currently battling with the havoc of heavy rains. Many people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, an embarrassing case has come to the fore. Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav lost his cool during Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Konkan affected by rains and landslides. Bhaskar Jadhav was going to raise his hand on the woman who was pleading for help in front of the CM. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media. A woman was pleading with CM Uddhav Thackeray for help, but Bhaskar Jadhav stopped her from speaking and pointing to the woman's son asked him to explain to her mother.

Speaking at a press conference after reviewing the situation in Sangli, Ajit Pawar said, "Everywhere we go, people say something. That's when you have to listen to them. I don't know what the situation was like there. But, I know Bhaskar Jadhav. We have worked together for many years. But, wherever the people's representatives, MPs, MLAs and Chief Ministers go, it is our duty to listen to the views of the people. It should be done with full responsibilty', said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar inspected the flood affected areas in Sangli district today. This time they interacted with the flood victims and learned about their problems. While inspecting the flood situation at Bhilwadi in Palus taluka of Sangli, the women demanded rehabilitation from Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar promised to rehabilitate the women. He also announced that all NCP MLAs and MPs would pay one month's salary for the flood-hit area.