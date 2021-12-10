Who will be Maha CM in 2024? Sharad Pawar keen to continue Uddhav Thackeray, reveals Awhad

Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress have come together for the first time in the state. Meanwhile, NCP leader and state housing minister Jitendra Awhad has hinted that the three parties will fight together in the next elections as well. He was speaking at a NCP rally in Navi Mumbai. He also revealed that Sharad Pawar was keen to continue Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister again after 2024 Assembly polls.

Jitendra Awhad revealed that the government of Mahavikas Aghadi will come in 2024 and the next Chief Minister is Uddhav Thackeray. He also clarified that there is no pressure on Sharad Pawar to take any decision.

It is being spread outside that Sharad Pawar is putting pressure on the Chief Minister, he has difficulty in making decisions independently. However, there is no fact in this and Sharad Pawar has the full support of Uddhav Thackeray, "said Jitendra Awhad.