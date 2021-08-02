"Why not allow local train travel for vaccinated people"; Bombay HC questions Maha govt

Restrictions were once again imposed in the states after the second wave of corona increased the number of patients. General public were also banned from traveling by local trains. Although the second wave now seems to be receding for the most part, restrictions in the state have not been relaxed. On the other hand, there is a growing demand that even those who have taken both doses of corona vaccine should be allowed to travel by local train in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court has also taken note of this and asked why the vaccinated people are not allowed to travel by local.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a travel order for the lawyers. The case was heard before a bench of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni. At this time, an important decision has been taken regarding the local travel of lawyers. The High Court has also questioned the state government over the growing demand for local travel for vaccinated citizens.

Why not allow vaccinated people to travel by local trains. Cannot make vaccinated people stay at home. They also have problems. This does not mean that people should stay home and go to work even after being vaccinated. Look at the condition of the roads, it takes employees six hours to travel on both sides every day. So what's the problem in allowing local train travel for those who have been vaccinated? If all sections of the society have been vaccinated, has the state government decided on a policy to allow travel on Mumbai locals ?, the High Court asked. State Advocate General Kumbakoni has informed that the state government is considering this.

The matter will be re-heard on Thursday, with a decision likely to be taken on the issue. He said the government had a plan in place to decide which lawyers would be allowed. He also informed that the Chief Minister has not signed it.

Meanwhile, lawyers who have been vaccinated will be able to travel by Mumbai local. However, for that, a certificate of vaccination has to be issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra, Goa. After that, after ensuring vaccination, the railway administration will issue monthly, quarterly and half-yearly railway passes to the advocates, said Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbakoni in the Mumbai High Court.