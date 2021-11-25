Winter session of Maharashtra state legislature to be held in Mumbai

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur this year. The decision has been sealed at the state cabinet meeting and the convention is scheduled to be held from December 22 to 28. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is still undergoing treatment at the hospital after undergoing surgery. So he attended today's cabinet meeting online.

The BAC will meet on Monday in connection with the convention. The date of the convention will be finalized. The convention will be held in Mumbai. The convention will be held from December 22 to 28. Last year, the winter session in Nagpur was also held in Mumbai. According to the Nagpur Agreement, it is mandatory to hold a convention in Nagpur at least once a year. If the convention is held in Mumbai, the opposition is likely to attack the government.