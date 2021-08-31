Woman consumes poison after husband brings 'panipuri' without asking her, dies

In a shocking incident, a couple got into a fight over bringing Panipuri without asking. After the argument, his wife committed suicide by drinking poison.

A case has been registered against the husband at the Bharati University police station and he has been arrested. Pratiksha Sarvade is the name of the woman who committed suicide. Her husband Gahininath Sarvade is currently in police custody.

Gahininath Sarvade is a native of Solapur. In 2019, he got married to Pratiksha. They also have a son. Gahininath is highly educated and works in a big company. After the marriage, Gahininath and Pratiksha often used to get into a fight. A few days ago, Gahininath had come to Puen along with Pratiksha. They both lived in the Ambegaon area.

Two days ago, Gahininath had brought a Panipuri parcel on his way home from the office. Pratikshe asked him why did he brought Panipuri without asking her. This led to an argument between the two. Pratiksha refused to eat Panipuri.

After that, Pratiksha didn't even made tiffin for Gahininath when he went to work. After which she consumed a poisonous drug. She was hospitalized in critical condition. Pratiksha died around 3 pm on Saturday. Pratiksha's father Prakash Pise then lodged a complaint against Gahininath at the Bharati University police station. Police later arrested Gahininath. Police are currently investigating the incident.