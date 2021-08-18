Woman forced to abort child 8 times by her husband in order to have a son

In a shocking incident, a 40 year old woman was given 1,500 hormonal and steroid injections without her consent for her husband's desire to have a son. The victim from Dadar area has lodged a complaint against her husband alleging that he forced her to abord at least 8 foetus so that her husband can have a son.

The victim's father is a retired judge. Her family got her married in 2007 to a well to do family. The accused and his mother are lawyers, and her sister is a doctor. After few years of wedding, the husband used to beat her wife, as he wanted a boy to protect his family and property. Her husband was allegedly forced her to abort baby around eight times abroad.

In 2009, the victim birthed a baby girl. In 2011, she conceived again, her husband took her to a doctor and forced her to have an abortion, saying she did not want a baby. Meanwhile the husband continued physical abuse on his wife and it even got worse with time. In order to have a son he also started treatment in Mumbai.

The accused took his wife to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. She was undergoing treatment and surgery by examining the sex of the embryo before conception. For this, the plaintiff has given more than 1,500 hormonal and steroid injections.

All the tests and treatment that she went through in abroad are banned in India. Also they were carried out abroad without her consent. She has alleged that she was forced by her husband to abort eight times. The police are investigating the matter further.

