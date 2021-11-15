'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge': Nawab Malik wishes Sanjay Raut on his birthday in 'Sholay' style

Today is the birthday of Shiv Sena leader, MP Sanjay Raut. On this occasion, good wishes are being showered on Sanjay Raut from various quarters. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik, who is currently a hot topic in the political circles of Maharashtra and Mumbai, has also wished Sanjay Raut. However, the greetings given by Nawab Malik to Sanjay Raut have become a topic of discussion on social media and in political circles.

In this tweet, Nawab Malik mentioned the song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge' from the movie Sholay, in which Malik tries to underline his friendly relationship with Sanjay Raut. Saying ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge, todenge dum magar, tera saath na chodenge’, Happy Birthday Sanjay Rautji, he wrote.