Your sister-in-law involved in drugs trade?': Nawab Malik targets Sameer Wankhede's family

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday claimed that the sister-in-law of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, has a pending drug case against her in the Pune court.Taking to Twitter, Malik addressed the NCB chief as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and asked "Is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. "The minister, who is often asked to give 'proof' for his various allegations, went ahead and shared a screenshot of the alleged case and said, "Here is the proof. "Responding to the charge, Wankhede stressed that he had nothing to do with the case cited by Malik.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ?

You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.

Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/FAiTys156F — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

The screenshot also shows that the case was registered on January 14, 2008, under Section 3458 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The first hearing took place on February 18, 2008, with the next scheduled for March 18, 2022, it further showed.Meanwhile, responding to the NCP leader, Wankhede questioned those linking him to the case. “I wasn’t even in the service when the case happened in January 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017. How am I associated with it anyway?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.This latest attack by Malik comes a day after he alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, was the mastermind behind the recent drugs-on-cruise case, which was being probed by a team led by Sameer Wankhede. The minister has, throughout this episode, levelled a series of allegations against the officer, including that he forged his birth certificate to secure job under the Scheduled Caste category, framed people in 26 fake cases etc.On Sunday, Malik also claimed that the purported cruise ship "rave" party was a plot to "kidnap" Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to ask for a ransom. He claimed that Wankhede was part of this conspiracy that was plotted well in advance.

