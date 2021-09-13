ZP Election Announcement: Polling for Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti by-elections on 5th Oct

Polling for Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur Zilla Parishads and their by-polls will be held on October 5, 2021 to complete the postponed election program. Polling for Palghar Zilla Parishad and its by-elections will also be held on the same day and counting of votes will be done in all places on October 6, 2021, announced the State Election Commissioner UPS Madan has done.

Madan said that the by-elections for the vacant posts in the 5 Zilla Parishads of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur and the Panchayat Samiti under them were to be held on July 19, 2021. However, in view of the Supreme Court order dated July 6, 2021 and the request of the state government to postpone the by-elections due to Covid-19, the State Election Commission had postponed the elections to the stage of July 9, 2021.

In the hearing held on September 9, 2021 in this case, however, the Supreme Court has ruled that the state government's restrictions regarding Covid-19 dated August 11, 2021 are not applicable for by-elections. The state Election Commission has also ordered immediate decision to continue the by-election program. In view of this order and the number of corona patients, the State Election Commission has now decided to complete the by-election program.

The State Election Commission had sought reports from Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur district collectors on the number of corona patients and the daily death toll during the week. It showed that the Corona situation in these six districts was under control. The by-elections for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur announced on 22 June 2021 did not include the by-elections of Palghar Zilla Parishad and its adjoining Panchayat Samiti. Because at that time Palghar district was included in level-3 as per the norms of state government regarding Covid-19. Therefore, by-elections were not declared there. However, now the process of all these elections has been started, said the Election Commissioner.