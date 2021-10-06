ZP Election Results 2021: Congress-Shiv Sena candidate get equal votes

The result of Akolkhed Panchayat Samiti in Akot taluka has become noticeable in the election results in the state today. It has come to light that Congress and Shiv Sena candidates got equal votes in Akolkhed Panchayat Samiti elections. In the panchayat committee, Shiv Sena candidate Suraj Ganbhoj and Congress' Dinkar Piparake got into a 'cut-off clash'. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate caused a split in the votes. Shiv Sena and Congress candidates got equal votes.

The winner of the election was decided by a lottery. In this letter, Shiv Sena's Suraj Ganbhoj was written. Suraj Ganbhoj has been declared the winning candidate through lottery. Shiv Sena candidate has also won in Akolkhed Zilla Parishad. Shiv Sena's Jagan Nichal has won.